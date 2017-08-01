Amazon Alexa Skill For Lawn Mowing Service | PLOWZ and MOWZ
Have an Amazon Echo, Dot or Tap? Enable the Plowz & Mowz Skill and place your order.

ENABLE PLOWZ & MOWZ SKILL

Re-ordering & status updates all taken care of with a few simple commands. Place an order with Alexa for any of our services.

Take care of your exterior home maintenance from anywhere!

Our free app works seamlessly with our Plowz & Mowz Skill, allowing you to manage services on-the-go.

"Lawn mowing? Snowplowing? There’s an app for that!"